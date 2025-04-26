High-Stakes Talks: Iran's Path to a Nuclear Deal

In a renewed effort to curb Tehran's nuclear ambitions, top Iranian and U.S. negotiators commenced a fresh round of indirect talks on Saturday, amidst hopes for a new agreement. U.S. President Donald Trump expressed confidence in negotiating a pact that would forestall Iran's development of a nuclear bomb.

Expert meetings initiated the discussions, leading to indirect negotiations between Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi and Trump's Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff, mediated through Omani channels. This follows what both parties described as constructive talks in Rome last week.

The discussions are pivotal as Iran seeks sanctions relief amid economic difficulties, while Trump presses for a deal to resolve long-standing global conflicts. However, unresolved issues persist, including Iran's uranium enrichment and missile program, casting a shadow over the negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)