Maharashtra Governs Pet Burial Norms with Dedicated Sites and Security

The Maharashtra government has taken a significant step toward accommodating pet owners by directing urban local bodies to establish designated areas for pet burials. These sites will be adjacent to solid waste management centers.

A government resolution issued on April 25 by the Urban Development department, led by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, stipulates the installation of protective walls and security measures at these burial sites. Additionally, it emphasizes that no odor should emanate following the last rites.

Urban local bodies have been instructed to prevent dead pets' disposal at unauthorized locations. They are also permitted to levy a fee for utilizing the burial facilities. This directive follows a concern raised in July 2023 by Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik during his tenure as an MLA in the state assembly.

(With inputs from agencies.)