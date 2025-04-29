Left Menu

Tragic Crash in Chatham: Car Plows Through Building, Leaving Four Dead

In Chatham, Illinois, a tragic event unfolded during an after-school program when a car crashed through a building, resulting in the deaths of four individuals. The driver, who was unscathed, was taken to the hospital for evaluation. Chatham, home to about 15,000 residents, lies near Springfield.

Four individuals lost their lives when a vehicle sped through a building hosting an after-school program in a small town near Springfield, Illinois, on Monday afternoon.

According to Deputy Chief Scott Tarter of the Chatham Police Department, officers responded to a scene at around 3:20 pm following reports of a car striking three individuals outside before crashing through the building and hitting a fourth person.

The driver, who survived the ordeal without injury and was the car's sole occupant, was taken to the hospital for a routine evaluation. Chatham has a population of roughly 15,000 and is located near Springfield, Illinois.

