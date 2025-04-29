Tragic Crash in Chatham: Car Plows Through Building, Leaving Four Dead

Four individuals lost their lives when a vehicle sped through a building hosting an after-school program in a small town near Springfield, Illinois, on Monday afternoon.

According to Deputy Chief Scott Tarter of the Chatham Police Department, officers responded to a scene at around 3:20 pm following reports of a car striking three individuals outside before crashing through the building and hitting a fourth person.

The driver, who survived the ordeal without injury and was the car's sole occupant, was taken to the hospital for a routine evaluation. Chatham has a population of roughly 15,000 and is located near Springfield, Illinois.

(With inputs from agencies.)