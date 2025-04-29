Weather Delays Chinese Astronauts' Historic Return from Tiangong Space Station
The return of three Chinese astronauts from the Tiangong space station has been postponed due to unfavorable weather. Originally scheduled to land in Inner Mongolia, the delay ensures their safety. During their mission, they conducted important experiments and lengthy spacewalks, marking significant achievements for China's rapidly advancing space program.
The return of three Chinese astronauts from the Tiangong space station has been postponed due to adverse weather conditions, according to the official Xinhua news agency.
Astronauts Cai Xuzhe, Song Lingdong, and Wang Haoze were expected to land in Inner Mongolia on Tuesday, but safety concerns necessitated the delay. Their mission, which lasted six months, included major scientific work and the longest recorded spacewalk.
This development highlights China's space ambitions, as the nation plans a lunar landing by 2030. The space sector faces challenges, as seen with American astronauts previously stranded in space due to unforeseen complications.
