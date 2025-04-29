Bisleri Collaborates with PCMC for Pioneering Zero-Waste Initiative

Pune, Maharashtra, India — Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd. has forged a strategic partnership with the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) to enhance its 'Zero Waste Management' initiative through a new Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). The MoU was signed as part of Bisleri's 'Bottles for Change' and PCMC's Zero Waste Management Program to promote sustainable plastic waste management.

Through this partnership, PCMC and Bisleri aim to implement decentralized waste management at the ward office level, focusing on 100% source segregation of plastic waste. By doing so, they aspire to achieve zero plastic waste to landfill within a duration of three years. As articulated by K. Ganesh, Director of Sustainability & Corporate Affairs at Bisleri, the initiative is intended to divert significant amounts of plastic waste from landfills, paving the way for a circular economy.

PCMC's representative, Nilkanth Poman, emphasized the project's focus on raising community awareness about responsible waste management, aimed at creating cleaner neighborhoods and enhancing health outcomes. The partnership hopes to showcase a successful model for sustainable urban living, which could be adopted widely across India's urban centers.

