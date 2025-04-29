Left Menu

M&S: Navigating Cyber Turbulence Amid Retail Recovery

British retailer Marks & Spencer faces challenges due to a cyber incident affecting its food supply in stores and online operations. Previously thriving in food sales, M&S is working on restoring systems, facing inevitable short-term financial impacts. Despite this, M&S's grocery spending saw significant growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 29-04-2025 21:44 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 21:44 IST
M&S: Navigating Cyber Turbulence Amid Retail Recovery
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British retailer Marks & Spencer reported on Tuesday that some of its stores are experiencing shortages of certain food items due to a 'cyber incident' impacting its operations. The well-known business stopped accepting orders for clothing and home goods via its website and app last Friday, following issues with its contactless payment and click-and-collect services over the Easter weekend.

An M&S spokesperson stated that, as part of proactive incident management, the company has taken some systems offline temporarily. 'As a result, we currently have pockets of limited availability in some stores. We are working hard to restore normal supply levels across our estate,' the spokesperson explained.

While M&S has not disclosed specific details of the cyber incident, cybersecurity experts suggest it likely involves ransomware, given the decision to take systems offline. The company has not provided an expected timeline for resuming online orders. Despite this disruption, M&S's food business had been performing significantly well, with grocery spending up 14.4% year-on-year as of April 20.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

 United Kingdom
2
Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

 Philippines
3
North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

 United States
4
Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers' AI literacy found crucial in enhancing student creativity

Explainable AI breakthrough enhances traffic accident severity predictions

AI revolutionizes 2D mammography, achieves superior accuracy and screening efficiency

Clinicians and patients endorse wearable tech for real-world rehab progress tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025