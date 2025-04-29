Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Again: Factory Blast in Telangana

A factory blast in the Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district of Telangana resulted in three fatalities and three injuries. The incident occurred at an explosives manufacturing unit, but the cause remains unclear. This is the second such incident this year in the district, underscoring ongoing safety concerns.

Updated: 29-04-2025 23:32 IST
  India

A devastating incident unfolded in the Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district of Telangana when a blast at an explosives manufacturing factory claimed three lives and left three others injured, police have reported.

The explosion took place at a unit responsible for producing propellant, but authorities have not yet determined the cause of the incident. The injured are currently receiving treatment in a hospital, according to police.

This marks the second tragic occurrence of its kind in the district this year, as a similar explosion in January resulted in one death and three injuries, raising serious questions about industrial safety standards in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

