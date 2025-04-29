Tragedy Strikes Again: Factory Blast in Telangana

A devastating incident unfolded in the Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district of Telangana when a blast at an explosives manufacturing factory claimed three lives and left three others injured, police have reported.

The explosion took place at a unit responsible for producing propellant, but authorities have not yet determined the cause of the incident. The injured are currently receiving treatment in a hospital, according to police.

This marks the second tragic occurrence of its kind in the district this year, as a similar explosion in January resulted in one death and three injuries, raising serious questions about industrial safety standards in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)