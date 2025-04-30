Left Menu

Inferno at Bandra's Link Square Mall: A 22-Hour Battle

A massive fire at Mumbai's Link Square Mall in Bandra was controlled after over 22 hours. The blaze, which started in the early hours of Tuesday, engulfed the mall's upper floors, resulting in a Level IV firefighting response. No injuries were reported, and investigations are underway.

Updated: 30-04-2025 10:51 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 09:58 IST
  • India

In Mumbai's upscale Bandra district, a ferocious fire swept through Link Square Mall, keeping firefighters engaged for more than 22 hours before it was finally tamed. Starting in the early hours on Tuesday in the mall's basement, the fire rapidly spread upwards, affecting numerous shops housed in the complex.

The intensity of the blaze, which advanced from an electronics showroom to the mall's upper levels, prompted a 'Level IV' alert—indicating a major fire. With 13 engines on site, along with the National Disaster Response Force, the firefighting endeavor was of an unprecedented scale. Officials confirmed that, despite extensive damage, there were no injuries.

Ravindra Ambulgekar, Mumbai fire brigade's chief, announced an inquiry into the fire's origins, while remarks by local politicians have highlighted potential lapses in fire safety measures. This incident follows another significant fire just two days prior at an Enforcement Directorate office building, sparking concerns over fire safety in the area.

