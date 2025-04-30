Recurring Fires Raise Concerns at Bandhwari Landfill

A fire that erupted at the Bandhwari landfill in Gurugram was finally put out after two days, leaving locals to confront the pervasive toxic smoke.

Residents allege that the persistent blazes at the landfill are escalating their distress. These incidents have reportedly resulted in respiratory issues and eye irritation among the community.

The landfill's location near a groundwater aquifer and the Aravalli forest adds environmental concerns. Calls for a protection force for the Aravalli area have resurfaced, though prior plans remain unfulfilled.

(With inputs from agencies.)