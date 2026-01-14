Left Menu

Reviving the Aravalli: A Blueprint for Eco-restoration

A study reveals severe ecological degradation in the Aravalli range due to deforestation, illegal mining, and urban expansion. It proposes a replicable eco-restoration model, integrating scientific research and community involvement, to rehabilitate the ecosystem and ensure climate resilience in the region.

Updated: 14-01-2026 15:10 IST
The Aravalli ranges are facing significant ecological challenges due to rampant encroachments, deforestation, illegal mining, and the expansion of urban infrastructure, as highlighted by a recent study.

This environmental degradation has led to adverse effects on groundwater recharge, biodiversity, air quality, and climate regulation, further increasing the risk of desertification across the northern plains of India.

Initiated by the Sankala Foundation, with support from the Embassy of Denmark in India and the Haryana State Forest Department, the study advocates for an integrated ecological restoration model. This model aims to balance environmental sustainability with biodiversity conservation, community involvement, and adaptive governance.

