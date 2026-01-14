Reviving Aravalli: A Commitment to Ecological Restoration

Union Minister for Environment Bhupender Yadav announced significant restoration efforts in the Aravalli region, highlighting the government's dedication to ecology-centered development. Thousands of hectares have been reclaimed over the past few years, underscoring India's commitment under the UNCCD to restore 26 million hectares of degraded land by 2030.

The Aravalli Green Wall Project identified 6.45 million hectares of degraded land, initiating greening across 2.7 million hectares in Gujarat, Delhi, Haryana, and Rajasthan. Yadav praised the strategic planting of native species, a method tailored to the arid conditions of the region, executed by divisional forest officers.

As global leaders in wildlife preservation, India is safeguarding the Aravallis with policy interventions amid controversies regarding the mountain range's protection definitions. The recent conference emphasized the ecological and historical significance of the Aravalli range, presenting a community-driven framework for sustainable restoration efforts.