Left Menu

Danone's Bold Move: Ditching Artificial Dyes for a Healthier Tomorrow

Amid growing health concerns and regulatory pressures, Danone plans to eliminate artificial dyes from its U.S. yogurt brands. The initiative follows increased awareness and regulatory guidance. CEO Shane Grant highlights that only 2% of products contain these dyes. States like Arizona are already banning such products in schools.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-05-2025 00:23 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 00:23 IST
Danone's Bold Move: Ditching Artificial Dyes for a Healthier Tomorrow
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a bid to address escalating health concerns, yogurt giant Danone is set to phase out artificial dyes from its U.S. product lines, which include popular brands like Yo Crunch and Oikos.

According to Shane Grant, CEO of Danone's Americas business, the decision aligns with rising health-consciousness and regulatory advisories suggesting a voluntary phase-out of artificial dyes from food products.

Although artificial dyes are present in only 2% of Danone's portfolio, the company is actively collaborating with suppliers to find natural alternatives. This move complements efforts by certain states, like Arizona and West Virginia, to prohibit such dyes in school meals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

 Global
2
Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

 United States
4
Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Decentralized AI could be key to safeguarding autonomy

AI tool accurately flags high-risk diabetic patients for neuropathy screening

Deep learning model enhances Alzheimer’s screening amid aging crisis

Multimodal biometrics revolutionize cryptographic key generation with deep neural networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025