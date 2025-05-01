Danone's Bold Move: Ditching Artificial Dyes for a Healthier Tomorrow

In a bid to address escalating health concerns, yogurt giant Danone is set to phase out artificial dyes from its U.S. product lines, which include popular brands like Yo Crunch and Oikos.

According to Shane Grant, CEO of Danone's Americas business, the decision aligns with rising health-consciousness and regulatory advisories suggesting a voluntary phase-out of artificial dyes from food products.

Although artificial dyes are present in only 2% of Danone's portfolio, the company is actively collaborating with suppliers to find natural alternatives. This move complements efforts by certain states, like Arizona and West Virginia, to prohibit such dyes in school meals.

(With inputs from agencies.)