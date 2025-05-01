Danone's Bold Move: Ditching Artificial Dyes for a Healthier Tomorrow
Amid growing health concerns and regulatory pressures, Danone plans to eliminate artificial dyes from its U.S. yogurt brands. The initiative follows increased awareness and regulatory guidance. CEO Shane Grant highlights that only 2% of products contain these dyes. States like Arizona are already banning such products in schools.
In a bid to address escalating health concerns, yogurt giant Danone is set to phase out artificial dyes from its U.S. product lines, which include popular brands like Yo Crunch and Oikos.
According to Shane Grant, CEO of Danone's Americas business, the decision aligns with rising health-consciousness and regulatory advisories suggesting a voluntary phase-out of artificial dyes from food products.
Although artificial dyes are present in only 2% of Danone's portfolio, the company is actively collaborating with suppliers to find natural alternatives. This move complements efforts by certain states, like Arizona and West Virginia, to prohibit such dyes in school meals.
