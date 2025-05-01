International Efforts Unite to Combat Israel's Raging Wildfire

As Israel grapples with one of its fiercest wildfires in recent memory, international firefighting resources are being mobilized to combat the blaze threatening the link between Tel Aviv and Jerusalem. Crews, bolstered by aircraft from Italy, Croatia, Spain, France, and Romania, are engaged in a race against time to control the fire.

The inferno erupted midday Wednesday, driven by Israel's current hot, dry climate and turbulent winds. The wildfire scorched vast areas of pine forest, leading to community evacuations around Jerusalem. Israeli authorities, wary of the fire's potential escalation, have cautioned the public against lighting barbecues as part of Independence Day celebrations.

Thursday saw increased aerial efforts with 10 planes operating and additional support on the way. Although the main highway reopened, signs of destruction are evident in charred landscapes and flame retardant residues. Memories of the 2010 Mount Carmel fire, which claimed 44 lives, linger as Israel navigates this calamity.

