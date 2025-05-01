Left Menu

International Efforts Unite to Combat Israel's Raging Wildfire

Several countries rallied to aid Israel with firefighting aircraft as a wildfire, fueled by hot and dry conditions, raged between Tel Aviv and Jerusalem. The blaze prompted evacuations and disrupted Independence Day celebrations. Israel's Fire and Rescue Services issued warnings as international support poured in to contain the flames.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 01-05-2025 13:05 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 13:05 IST
International Efforts Unite to Combat Israel's Raging Wildfire
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Israel

As Israel grapples with one of its fiercest wildfires in recent memory, international firefighting resources are being mobilized to combat the blaze threatening the link between Tel Aviv and Jerusalem. Crews, bolstered by aircraft from Italy, Croatia, Spain, France, and Romania, are engaged in a race against time to control the fire.

The inferno erupted midday Wednesday, driven by Israel's current hot, dry climate and turbulent winds. The wildfire scorched vast areas of pine forest, leading to community evacuations around Jerusalem. Israeli authorities, wary of the fire's potential escalation, have cautioned the public against lighting barbecues as part of Independence Day celebrations.

Thursday saw increased aerial efforts with 10 planes operating and additional support on the way. Although the main highway reopened, signs of destruction are evident in charred landscapes and flame retardant residues. Memories of the 2010 Mount Carmel fire, which claimed 44 lives, linger as Israel navigates this calamity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

 Global
2
Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

 United States
4
Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Bank Accounts: Ethiopia’s Push for Inclusive and Deep Financial Engagement

Grain Reserves Reimagined: A Blueprint for Tackling Global Hunger and Supply Shocks

Short-Term Tariffs, Long-Term Pain: How Trade Shocks Hurt the Economy Quickly

Patient Safety First: Saudi Arabia’s Journey to Cut Low-Value Healthcare Practices

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025