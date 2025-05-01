Left Menu

Drone Attack Rocks Kherson Market

A Ukrainian drone strike at a busy market in Oleshky, Kherson region, resulted in at least seven fatalities and over 20 injuries. The incident occurred on a Russian-controlled territory and was confirmed by the Russian-installed governor, Vladimir Saldo. Emergency services responded promptly to the scene.

A drone strike carried out by Ukrainian forces has hit a bustling market in the town of Oleshky, within the Russian-controlled sector of the Kherson region, leading to tragic consequences. Russian-installed governor Vladimir Saldo confirmed the attack, stating that at least seven individuals lost their lives while more than 20 suffered injuries.

The incident, which occurred at approximately 0930 local time, targeted the heart of the market, a place typically filled with locals and traders. Saldo shared the news on Telegram, providing an initial count of the casualties and describing the swift response by emergency services to manage the ensuing chaos and provide aid to the injured.

The drone strike has further escalated tensions in the region, drawing attention to the ongoing conflict and the impact it has on civilian life. This event has underlined the persistent volatility and unpredictability faced by those living in targeted areas, highlighting the human cost in a geopolitical conflict.

