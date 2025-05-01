Delhi's Innovative Approach: Citizens to Combat Pollution

The Delhi government is set to introduce a groundbreaking initiative aimed at harnessing public creativity to address the persistent pollution crisis in the city. Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa has announced plans for a citizen-driven effort focusing on innovative solutions to reduce transport-related emissions, one of Delhi's major pollution culprits.

This initiative will encourage the public to propose ideas, particularly targeting transport emissions. The government aims to shift transportation from being a pollution source to becoming part of the solution by converting vehicles into pollution-reducing units. Sirsa emphasized the importance of innovation in combating air quality issues, proposing devices for buses that capture pollutants.

A scientific panel will assess submissions based on efficacy, cost-effectiveness, and power efficiency. Successful ideas may receive government backing, including potential seed funding and the installation of devices on public transport. As Delhi prepares to launch an open challenge for practical designs, this move represents its commitment to fostering entrepreneurship and innovative thinking to tackle environmental challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)