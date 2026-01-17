Delhi's Air Quality Nosedives Amid Chilly Spell
Delhi experienced a cold spell with temperatures dropping significantly. Air quality deteriorated, with the AQI crossing into the severe category, prompting Stage 3 GRAP restrictions. Forecasts suggest a continued decline due to unfavorable weather conditions and slow wind speeds, forcing ongoing mitigation measures.
- Country:
- India
Delhi grappled with bone-chilling cold on Saturday as temperatures dipped to 4.4 degrees Celsius, significantly below the seasonal norm, reported the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
Weather forecasts from Skymet Weather, a private agency, indicated a gradual rise in minimum temperatures from January 17 to 20, notwithstanding the light showers expected, while anticipating another cold wave from January 23 to 26.
The city's air quality deteriorated with an AQI soaring to 416 by evening, classified as 'severe'. The Commission for Air Quality Management reinstated Stage 3 of the Graded Response Action Plan to combat the worsening conditions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- temperature
- air quality
- IMD
- Skymet Weather
- GRAP
- AQI
- severe weather
- weather forecast
- pollution
ALSO READ
GRAP-4 curbs enforced in Delhi-NCR as air quality enters 'severe' category: Commission for Air Quality Management.
Delhi Suffers Under Severe AQI: Emergency Measures Enforced
Modi Criticizes TMC for Infiltration and Demographic Shifts in Bengal
In many areas of Bengal, demography has changed due to infiltration: Modi at Malda rally.
NIA Cracks Down on AQIS Cyber Radicalisation Network