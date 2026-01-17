Left Menu

Delhi's Air Quality Nosedives Amid Chilly Spell

Delhi experienced a cold spell with temperatures dropping significantly. Air quality deteriorated, with the AQI crossing into the severe category, prompting Stage 3 GRAP restrictions. Forecasts suggest a continued decline due to unfavorable weather conditions and slow wind speeds, forcing ongoing mitigation measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-01-2026 19:17 IST | Created: 17-01-2026 19:17 IST
Delhi's Air Quality Nosedives Amid Chilly Spell
Delhi grappled with bone-chilling cold on Saturday as temperatures dipped to 4.4 degrees Celsius, significantly below the seasonal norm, reported the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Weather forecasts from Skymet Weather, a private agency, indicated a gradual rise in minimum temperatures from January 17 to 20, notwithstanding the light showers expected, while anticipating another cold wave from January 23 to 26.

The city's air quality deteriorated with an AQI soaring to 416 by evening, classified as 'severe'. The Commission for Air Quality Management reinstated Stage 3 of the Graded Response Action Plan to combat the worsening conditions.

Why antibiotic resistance has become a global health emergency

AI’s greatest threat may be to human flourishing, not jobs or productivity

Quantum–AI convergence could fix pharma’s broken pipeline

AI’s next breakthrough will come from memory, not bigger models

