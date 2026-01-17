Delhi's Air Quality Nosedives Amid Chilly Spell

Delhi grappled with bone-chilling cold on Saturday as temperatures dipped to 4.4 degrees Celsius, significantly below the seasonal norm, reported the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Weather forecasts from Skymet Weather, a private agency, indicated a gradual rise in minimum temperatures from January 17 to 20, notwithstanding the light showers expected, while anticipating another cold wave from January 23 to 26.

The city's air quality deteriorated with an AQI soaring to 416 by evening, classified as 'severe'. The Commission for Air Quality Management reinstated Stage 3 of the Graded Response Action Plan to combat the worsening conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)