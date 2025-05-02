Left Menu

Delhi Drenched: PWD's Race Against Waterlogging Woes

The Delhi government's Public Works Department (PWD) tackled widespread waterlogging due to heavy rain, addressing most complaints promptly. The storm caused disruptions, including a tragic house collapse and flight delays. There's a push for an updated drainage masterplan, crucial to improving the outdated network.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-05-2025 21:47 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 21:47 IST
Delhi Drenched: PWD's Race Against Waterlogging Woes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government's Public Works Department (PWD) received approximately 180 calls regarding waterlogging after heavy rains swept the city early Friday morning. Officials reported that most of these complaints were addressed within 20 to 30 minutes.

The deluge caused significant disruptions, including a house collapse that tragically claimed the lives of a woman and her three children, and over 200 flight delays. The rains brought the city to a standstill, highlighting concerns over the monsoon preparedness of government and civic bodies.

Waterlogged areas included critical routes such as the Dwarka underpass, Patparganj, Vikas Marg near ITO, among others. With intense early-morning traffic congestion observed, PWD personnel expedited efforts to pump out rainwater. The department operates a vast, albeit outdated, drainage network, underscoring the urgent need for a modern masterplan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

 Global
2
Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

 United States
3
Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tensions

Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tens...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyberbullying victims up to four times more likely to struggle academically

Faculty crackdown on AI misuse sparks trust gap in classrooms

Mapping the past: How digital elevation models revive lost heritage

LLMs vulnerable to deep-level jailbreaks via XAI fingerprinting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025