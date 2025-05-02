Delhi Drenched: PWD's Race Against Waterlogging Woes
The Delhi government's Public Works Department (PWD) tackled widespread waterlogging due to heavy rain, addressing most complaints promptly. The storm caused disruptions, including a tragic house collapse and flight delays. There's a push for an updated drainage masterplan, crucial to improving the outdated network.
The Delhi government's Public Works Department (PWD) received approximately 180 calls regarding waterlogging after heavy rains swept the city early Friday morning. Officials reported that most of these complaints were addressed within 20 to 30 minutes.
The deluge caused significant disruptions, including a house collapse that tragically claimed the lives of a woman and her three children, and over 200 flight delays. The rains brought the city to a standstill, highlighting concerns over the monsoon preparedness of government and civic bodies.
Waterlogged areas included critical routes such as the Dwarka underpass, Patparganj, Vikas Marg near ITO, among others. With intense early-morning traffic congestion observed, PWD personnel expedited efforts to pump out rainwater. The department operates a vast, albeit outdated, drainage network, underscoring the urgent need for a modern masterplan.
