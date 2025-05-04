Katie Ledecky Breaks Her Own 800m Freestyle World Record

Katie Ledecky, already a legendary figure in swimming, broke her own 800m freestyle world record at the Tyr Pro Series in Fort Lauderdale. She clocked in at 8 minutes 4.12 seconds, surpassing her earlier mark of 8:04.79 set at the Rio Games nearly a decade ago.

This groundbreaking swim marks the sixth time Ledecky has reset the world record for this event. Her exuberant reaction, pounding the water in celebration, highlighted not only her achievement but also her preparation for the upcoming world championships.

The 28-year-old swimmer's extraordinary form extends beyond the 800m event; she recently recorded her second-fastest 400m freestyle in nine years and the second-best 1500m freestyle time ever. These performances, alongside fellow swimmer Gretchen Walsh's triumph in the 100m butterfly, signal a bright outlook for the U.S. team ahead of the championships in Singapore.

