Philippine Coast Guard Challenges China's Marine Exploration

The Philippine Coast Guard has accused China of unlawful marine research in its exclusive economic zone, deploying resources to escort the Chinese vessel out of the area following its unauthorized entry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Manila | Updated: 05-05-2025 15:12 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 15:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Philippines

The Philippine Coast Guard has raised allegations against China for unauthorized marine scientific research within the country's exclusive economic zone (EEZ).

In response, the PCG sent a vessel and aircraft to confront and escort the Chinese research vessel Tan Suo 3 after it was discovered entering the EEZ on May 1.

The move signals increasing maritime tensions as the Philippines seeks to assert its jurisdiction over its territorial waters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

