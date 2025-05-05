Left Menu

Delhi PWD's Drainage Infrastructure Boost to Combat Monsoon Waterlogging

The Delhi government's PWD is installing new drainage lines in crucial areas to address chronic waterlogging issues during the monsoon season. New pipelines and remodeling efforts aim to intercept excess rainwater and prevent backflow issues, ensuring smoother water management in the heavily affected ITO and surrounding regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-05-2025 19:19 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 19:19 IST
Delhi PWD's Drainage Infrastructure Boost to Combat Monsoon Waterlogging
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to combat perennial waterlogging issues during the monsoon, Delhi's Public Works Department (PWD) is set to install two new drainage lines in critical zones of the city. This initiative aims to streamline the flow of excess rainwater, particularly in areas like the ITO and surrounding vicinities.

The plans include a 600-millimetre pipeline stretching from the Indraprastha Gas station to Chatt Ghat, targeting problematic zones such as the Ring Road stretch near the IP Estate and the ITO red light. Another 450-millimetre pipeline will be laid from the Indraprastha police station to drain No 12, tackling predicted waterlogging at the Tilak Bridge underpass and other key sites.

Additional modifications involve the remodelling of drain No 5, complemented by pumping stations to ensure efficacy during heavy rains. With tenders floated and completion targeted within two months, PWD Minister Parvesh Verma has assigned local in-charges to oversee 335 identified waterlogging points, ensuring pre-monsoon readiness and accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

 Global
2
Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

 Australia
3
Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

 Global
4
PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework promotes digital equity and cultural preservation in Global South

Remote hacks, GPS spoofing, and sensor attacks: AVs face mounting cyber threats

New framework brings enforceable security to autonomous AI agents

AI breakthrough enables robots to master complex skills without detailed motion data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025