Delhi PWD's Drainage Infrastructure Boost to Combat Monsoon Waterlogging
The Delhi government's PWD is installing new drainage lines in crucial areas to address chronic waterlogging issues during the monsoon season. New pipelines and remodeling efforts aim to intercept excess rainwater and prevent backflow issues, ensuring smoother water management in the heavily affected ITO and surrounding regions.
In a bid to combat perennial waterlogging issues during the monsoon, Delhi's Public Works Department (PWD) is set to install two new drainage lines in critical zones of the city. This initiative aims to streamline the flow of excess rainwater, particularly in areas like the ITO and surrounding vicinities.
The plans include a 600-millimetre pipeline stretching from the Indraprastha Gas station to Chatt Ghat, targeting problematic zones such as the Ring Road stretch near the IP Estate and the ITO red light. Another 450-millimetre pipeline will be laid from the Indraprastha police station to drain No 12, tackling predicted waterlogging at the Tilak Bridge underpass and other key sites.
Additional modifications involve the remodelling of drain No 5, complemented by pumping stations to ensure efficacy during heavy rains. With tenders floated and completion targeted within two months, PWD Minister Parvesh Verma has assigned local in-charges to oversee 335 identified waterlogging points, ensuring pre-monsoon readiness and accountability.
