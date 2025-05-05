Left Menu

Tiger Translocation Enhances Rajaji Reserve's Big Cat Population

A five-year-old male tiger, translocated from Corbett Tiger Reserve, has been released into Rajaji Tiger Reserve to strengthen its big cat population. The tiger, monitored via radio collar, acclimatized in an enclosure before its release. Forest officials are vigilantly observing its integration into the new habitat.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rishikesh | Updated: 05-05-2025 21:20 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 21:20 IST
Tiger Translocation Enhances Rajaji Reserve's Big Cat Population
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A five-year-old male tiger was recently translocated from the Corbett Tiger Reserve to the Rajaji Tiger Reserve, according to wildlife officials. Released on Monday along the reserve's western border, this initiative aims to bolster the big cat population in the region.

The newly moved tiger initially resided within an enclosure in Rajaji's Motichur range to acclimate. Chief Wildlife Warden Ranjan Kumar Mishra confirmed its release at 3:30 pm. It marks the fifth tiger and the second male transported from Corbett to enrich Rajaji's wild habitat.

The animal's whereabouts are continuously tracked through signals from a radio collar, ensuring close monitoring by frontline staff. Reserve Director Coco Rose supervises the operations, collaborating with Deputy Director Mahatim Yadav and his team to oversee the tiger's transition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

 Global
2
Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

 Australia
3
Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

 Global
4
PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework promotes digital equity and cultural preservation in Global South

Remote hacks, GPS spoofing, and sensor attacks: AVs face mounting cyber threats

New framework brings enforceable security to autonomous AI agents

AI breakthrough enables robots to master complex skills without detailed motion data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025