Tiger Translocation Enhances Rajaji Reserve's Big Cat Population
A five-year-old male tiger, translocated from Corbett Tiger Reserve, has been released into Rajaji Tiger Reserve to strengthen its big cat population. The tiger, monitored via radio collar, acclimatized in an enclosure before its release. Forest officials are vigilantly observing its integration into the new habitat.
A five-year-old male tiger was recently translocated from the Corbett Tiger Reserve to the Rajaji Tiger Reserve, according to wildlife officials. Released on Monday along the reserve's western border, this initiative aims to bolster the big cat population in the region.
The newly moved tiger initially resided within an enclosure in Rajaji's Motichur range to acclimate. Chief Wildlife Warden Ranjan Kumar Mishra confirmed its release at 3:30 pm. It marks the fifth tiger and the second male transported from Corbett to enrich Rajaji's wild habitat.
The animal's whereabouts are continuously tracked through signals from a radio collar, ensuring close monitoring by frontline staff. Reserve Director Coco Rose supervises the operations, collaborating with Deputy Director Mahatim Yadav and his team to oversee the tiger's transition.
