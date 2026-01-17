Dawn of Marine Conservation: Historic High Seas Treaty Comes Into Force

The historic High Seas Treaty came into effect on Saturday, marking a new era in marine conservation nearly twenty years in the making. This groundbreaking agreement governs the vast ocean areas beyond any country's jurisdiction, confronting threats such as overfishing and climate change.

Following ratification by 83 countries, including major maritime nations like China and Japan, the treaty establishes frameworks for Marine Protected Areas (MPAs), a move considered vital to achieving the global target of protecting 30% of the world's oceans by 2030. Countries must now collaborate on ocean science, technology, and capacity-building for ocean governance.

Conservationists urge swift action, warning that the treaty's success depends on government commitment. Monitoring and enforcement of MPAs will be critical, with various options on the table, including satellite technology and coordinated patrols. Meanwhile, the United States remains an observer, having signed but not ratified the treaty.

