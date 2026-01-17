India Launches Second Dolphin Survey Under Project Dolphin to Strengthen River Conservation

India has launched the second pan-India population estimation of riverine and estuarine dolphins under Project Dolphin, marking a major step in strengthening conservation of the country’s freshwater and coastal ecosystems.

The nationwide survey was rolled out today from Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh, following up on the first round of dolphin population estimates released by the Prime Minister at the National Board for Wildlife (NBWL) meeting in Gir in March last year.

The initiative is being implemented by the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, coordinated by the Wildlife Institute of India (WII), Dehradun, in collaboration with State Forest Departments and conservation partners WWF India, Aaranyak, and Wildlife Trust of India.

Science-Driven Conservation at Scale

The second rangewide estimation builds on India’s first comprehensive dolphin survey (2021–23), which estimated around 6,327 riverine dolphins nationwide. The earlier findings highlighted the Gangetic basin as the global stronghold for the endangered Ganges River Dolphin, with Uttar Pradesh and Bihar recording the highest populations, followed by West Bengal and Assam. A small population of Indus River Dolphins was also recorded in the Beas River.

The current survey follows the same standardised scientific methodology, while significantly expanding spatial coverage and species scope to generate updated, policy-relevant data.

Expanded Coverage, New Species Focus

In a major enhancement, the second survey will, for the first time, include Irrawaddy dolphin populations in the Sundarbans and Odisha, alongside updated assessments of:

Ganges River Dolphin

Indus River Dolphin

The survey will also document habitat quality, threats, and associated conservation-priority species, strengthening ecosystem-level planning under Project Dolphin.

Survey phases include:

Phase I: Main stem of the Ganga (Bijnor to Ganga Sagar) and the Indus River

Phase II: Brahmaputra, Ganga tributaries, Sundarbans, and Odisha’s coastal and estuarine systems

Technology and Capacity Building at the Core

The field survey commenced with 26 trained researchers operating three boats, collecting ecological and habitat data and deploying hydrophones for underwater acoustic monitoring—a critical tool for detecting dolphins in turbid rivers.

To ensure data quality and consistency, a regional training workshop for forest staff from 13 districts of Uttar Pradesh was held at Bijnor. Additional training programmes will be conducted in batches covering 10–15 districts at a time as the survey progresses nationwide.

Supporting Policy and River Restoration

The survey is expected to deliver robust scientific evidence to support:

National and State-level river conservation policies

Targeted threat mitigation (bycatch, pollution, river modification)

Habitat restoration and flow management

Long-term monitoring under Project Dolphin

By expanding coverage to new river stretches and estuarine systems, the exercise aims to improve conservation outcomes for one of India’s most iconic and endangered aquatic species—while strengthening the health of river ecosystems that support millions of people.

A National Commitment to Freshwater Biodiversity

With dolphins recognised as indicators of river health, the second pan-India survey signals India’s continued commitment to science-led conservation, aligning biodiversity protection with sustainable water management and climate resilience.