Tragic Collision Claims Eight Lives in Bihar

In Bihar's Katihar district, a head-on collision between a car and a tractor resulted in eight fatalities and two injuries. The victims, returning from a wedding, were traveling in an SUV that crashed on NH-31. Investigations are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Katihar | Updated: 06-05-2025 03:19 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 03:19 IST
A devastating accident in Bihar's Katihar district claimed the lives of eight individuals and left two others injured, as confirmed by local authorities. The collision occurred late at night when an SUV, returning from a wedding, crashed into an oncoming tractor on National Highway 31.

According to Katihar SP Vaibhav Sharma, all victims were male passengers in the SUV. Police and emergency services rushed to the scene, transporting victims to the nearest government hospital where eight were pronounced dead upon arrival.

Efforts to identify the deceased continue, with initial reports suggesting they hailed from Supaul. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, and a detailed investigation into the incident is underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

