French Farmers Rally with Tractors: EU-Mercosur Deal Sparks Protests

French farmers drove into the heart of Paris on Tuesday, marking their second tractor protest in a week against a contentious EU-Mercosur trade agreement. The demonstrators claim this deal undermines local agriculture by inviting cheaper South American imports.

As Europe's largest agricultural producer, France has witnessed growing unrest among its farming community. Spearheaded by the FNSEA, one of the country's leading farm unions, and supported by other EU members, this unrest primarily targets the recent approval of the trade deal. Last week, another surprise tractor demonstration took place around the landmark sites like the Eiffel Tower and the Arc de Triomphe.

Tuesday's protest saw around 350 tractors converging at key locations, such as the Arc de Triomphe and the French parliament. FNSEA vice president Damien Greffin criticized the Mercosur agreement, arguing it allows imports that don't adhere to the stringent standards imposed on French farmers. Plans are afoot for further demonstrations at the European Parliament, with discontent mounting after the deal's approval despite France's opposition.

