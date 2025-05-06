Left Menu

Heat Waves Threaten China's Grain Output: A Crisis Brewing in Henan

Henan province, China's primary wheat-producing region, faces a crisis with dry, hot winds threatening the wheat crop. Temperatures above 35°C jeopardize the crucial grain-filling stage. With drought warnings in northern regions and decreased rainfall, China may need to boost wheat imports to compensate for potential yield losses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-05-2025 16:44 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 16:44 IST
Henan province, renowned as China's granary, is on high alert as dry and scorching winds threaten its vital wheat crop.

Expected temperatures above 35°C from May 11 to 13 could severely impact the crucial grain-filling stage, especially in Anyang, Puyang, and Zhengzhou, according to local government reports. This stage is essential for nutrient transfer into developing grains, crucial for both yield and quality. Henan contributes about a third of China's wheat, with the harvest season typically spanning late May to mid-June.

The alert coincides with recent warnings from China's water resources minister regarding worsening drought conditions in the northern wheat belt due to insufficient rainfall. Data highlights a 90-day rainfall shortfall in essential growing areas like Hebei, Henan, Anhui, and Jiangsu, which collectively produce 61% of the winter wheat crop, as per the Commonwealth Bank of Australia. Despite a significant portion of the cultivated area being irrigated, dry conditions still pose a threat to output, the bank warned. As the top wheat importer in recent years, China might have to increase imports again to cover any domestic shortfall arising from reduced output.

(With inputs from agencies.)

