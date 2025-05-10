Mystery Object's Fiery Descent Raises Alarm in Phagwara
An unidentified object fell in a field in Phagwara district, causing a notable explosion and creating a large crater. The incident damaged some wheat straw, leading to a fire, which was quickly extinguished. Authorities have closed marketplaces and commercial buildings as a precaution.
An unidentified object has caused a significant disruption in Phagwara district, falling early Saturday between Khalyan and Sahni villages, according to local officials.
Witnesses reported an explosion-like noise around 2:40 a.m. The impact resulted in a large crater and set nearby wheat straw ablaze, which firefighters extinguished.
Following the incident, Additional Deputy Commissioner Akshita Gupta announced the temporary closure of marketplaces and commercial buildings as a preventive measure. No casualties were reported.
