Mystery Object's Fiery Descent Raises Alarm in Phagwara

An unidentified object fell in a field in Phagwara district, causing a notable explosion and creating a large crater. The incident damaged some wheat straw, leading to a fire, which was quickly extinguished. Authorities have closed marketplaces and commercial buildings as a precaution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Phagwara | Updated: 10-05-2025 12:22 IST | Created: 10-05-2025 12:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An unidentified object has caused a significant disruption in Phagwara district, falling early Saturday between Khalyan and Sahni villages, according to local officials.

Witnesses reported an explosion-like noise around 2:40 a.m. The impact resulted in a large crater and set nearby wheat straw ablaze, which firefighters extinguished.

Following the incident, Additional Deputy Commissioner Akshita Gupta announced the temporary closure of marketplaces and commercial buildings as a preventive measure. No casualties were reported.

