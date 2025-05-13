Power Mech Projects Gains Major Telangana Township Contract
Power Mech Projects has won a significant contract worth Rs 971.98 crore from Telangana Power Generation Corporation. This project involves building an integrated township with various residential facilities at the Yadadri Thermal Power Station in Telangana. The construction is scheduled to be completed within 30 months.
- Country:
- India
Power Mech Projects announced on Tuesday its receipt of a significant contract valued at Rs 971.98 crore from the Telangana Power Generation Corporation. The contract entails the development of an integrated township.
The timeframe for executing this substantial project, which consists of residential and infrastructural work including independent and multistoried quarters, is set at 30 months from the handover of the site.
Situated at the Yadadri Thermal Power Station in Damaracherla, Nalgonda District, Telangana, this ambitious project underscores Power Mech Projects' significant presence in the region's urban development landscape.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
New Zealand Strengthens Space Infrastructure Regulations
Minor Blaze Disrupts Operations at Yadadri Power Station
Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train: Boosting Infrastructure and Connectivity in Maharashtra
Fire Disrupts Yadadri Thermal Power Station Operations
Power Outage Disrupts Madrid Open: Tennis Matches and City Infrastructure Affected