Bengaluru's Traffic Tale: Unveiling the Real Story Behind the Congestion Perception

In a candid discussion, Nikhil Kamath and Bengaluru police officials shed light on the city's traffic issues. They argue the congestion may be unfairly highlighted due to negative media portrayal. With future infrastructure projects in the pipeline, they insist on public transportation as the long-term solution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 13-05-2025 20:40 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 20:40 IST
Nikhil Kamath, co-founder of Zerodha, argued in a recent podcast that Bengaluru's traffic issues are overblown due to negative representation. Joined by police officials, Kamath highlighted the disparity between perception and reality regarding the city's traffic woes.

JCP Traffic M N Anucheth concurred, noting that while heavy traffic is a hallmark of any thriving metropolis post-IT boom, Bengaluru's infrastructure development has failed to keep pace with its rapid vehicle growth. He emphasized that Bengaluru's vehicle density is the highest in India.

Anucheth explained that the city's historical deficiency in public transport options is a significant factor but promises relief via ongoing infrastructure projects. Efforts to introduce more public transportation options like the KRIDE suburban train and Metro expansion are expected to alleviate traffic jams in the long term.

(With inputs from agencies.)

