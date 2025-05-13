Left Menu

Bird Flu Outbreak Shuts Down Gorakhpur Zoo

Gorakhpur zoo has been shut down for a week following confirmation of bird flu in a deceased tigress. The closure, under directives from forest authorities, is a precaution after four animal deaths. Officials are on high alert, fearing the virus's spread to other animals.

Updated: 13-05-2025 21:49 IST
The Gorakhpur zoo has been closed for seven days, following the confirmed presence of bird flu in a deceased tigress, according to officials on Tuesday.

Zoo Director Vikas Yadav issued the order to close the zoo under instructions from the chief conservator of forests. The zoo is scheduled to reopen on May 21.

The zoo went on high alert after tigress Shakti died on May 7, with tests confirming bird flu as the cause. This has raised concerns of the virus spreading among other animals, with four deaths recorded so far, including a tiger, tigress, leopard, and female wolf.

Both Shakti and a female wolf named Bhairavi showed similar symptoms, leading to tests at IVRI Bareilly and NIHSAD Bhopal. Bhairavi's results are pending.

A high-level meeting, chaired by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, directed maximum vigilance across all zoos in the state as a precaution against the H5N1 avian influenza threat.

(With inputs from agencies.)

