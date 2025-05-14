Unveiling Antarctica's Hidden Mountains: A Geological Odyssey

In a groundbreaking study, scientists have uncovered the ancient origins of the Gamburtsev Subglacial Mountains, concealed beneath Antarctica's formidable ice sheet. These mountains, comparable in scale to the Alps, formed over 500 million years ago during the creation of the supercontinent Gondwana.

Unlike most mountain ranges, which erode or transform over time, the Gamburtsev Mountains have remained remarkably intact, preserved under kilometers of ice. This discovery provides critical insights into the geological stability of Antarctica's interior and the processes that shape mountains and continents over eons.

Using sophisticated techniques, researchers traced the mountain formation back to tectonic plate collisions that merged vast landmasses. Their work highlights the potential of further exploration, particularly near East Antarctica's Denman Glacier, to unravel more of the continent's geological mysteries.

(With inputs from agencies.)