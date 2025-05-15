Elan Group Awards Rs 1,100 Crore Contract to Leighton Asia for Luxury Project

Real estate leader Elan Group has announced the granting of a significant contract to Leighton Asia, valued at Rs 1,100 crore, to develop a luxury residential project in Gurugram.

The luxury housing development, dubbed 'Elan The Emperor,' is strategically positioned in Sector 106, along the Dwarka Expressway in Gurugram. This contract is part of Elan Group's expansive 50-acre integrated township.

Spanning nearly 5 million square feet, this development signifies Elan Group's ambitious expansion within the luxury segment. Rakesh Kapoor, Chairman of Elan Group, emphasized the collaboration's dedication to excellence. Brad Davey of Leighton Asia highlighted their commitment to quality and sustainability.

(With inputs from agencies.)