ISRO and JAXA Gear Up for Chandrayaan-5 LUPEX Mission

ISRO and JAXA held their third technical meeting to discuss the Chandrayaan-5/LUPEX mission, which aims to explore lunar polar volatiles by 2025. In collaboration with JAXA, ISRO will contribute the lander, while Japan provides the rover. The mission will study the Permanently Shadowed Region (PSR) near the Moon's South Pole.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 15-05-2025 21:38 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 21:38 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) announced a significant advancement in its lunar exploration endeavors with the recent Technical Interface Meeting with Japan's JAXA. This meeting marked the third in-person discussion focused on the Chandrayaan-5/LUPEX mission, set to launch in 2025.

The mission aims to explore the Moon's South Pole to study volatile materials, such as water, in the Permanently Shadowed Regions (PSR). ISRO will provide the lunar lander while the Japanese space agency JAXA will supply the rover, continuing a history of collaborative lunar missions.

Officials and technical teams from ISRO, JAXA, and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries engaged in detailed discussions about the mission's design, landing sites, and communication strategies. This mission is poised to be a critical step for India's ambitious plan to land astronauts on the Moon by 2040.

(With inputs from agencies.)

