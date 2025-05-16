Space Innovations and Cosmic Discoveries: A New Era in Science

In a significant boost for British space engineering, Space Forge has secured £22.6 million ($29.8 million) with support from the NATO Innovation Fund. This injection aims to advance Space Forge's satellite initiatives to manufacture materials in space for uses such as semiconductors, illustrating rising investor interest in space technology.

NASA has achieved a historic milestone with its Perseverance rover detecting an aurora on Mars in visible light for the first time. Recorded on March 18, 2024, the Martian nightscape softly illuminated in green, revealing a reaction initiated by solar particles interacting with Mars' atmosphere—a new space discovery.

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration has given the nod for modifications to SpaceX's Starship Flight 9 mission license. However, a launch awaits the conclusion of the FAA's investigation into Flight 8 or a determination of readiness for space return, setting the stage for future SpaceX endeavors.

(With inputs from agencies.)