Tornado Havoc: St. Louis Faces Devastating Storms and Power Outages

St. Louis experienced a tragic turn of events as severe storms, potentially featuring a tornado, wreaked havoc across the city, resulting in the loss of at least five lives and injuring several others. Strong winds uprooted trees, tore roofs off buildings, and disrupted power for tens of thousands.

In response to this disaster, Mayor Cara Spencer emphasized the city's efforts to manage the situation, including declaring an emergency and imposing an overnight curfew. Rescue teams combed through the city, searching for those trapped amid the downed debris, while hospitals treated numerous storm-related injuries.

As cleanup operations commenced, National Weather Service reports confirmed the possible tornado's landfall, urging continued vigilance given the broader weather system striking across the Midwest and Appalachia, bringing similar storm risks to neighboring regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)