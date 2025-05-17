Delhi's Urban Shift: Villages to Transform Under Master Plan 2041
The Delhi Master Plan 2041 aims to urbanize 48 villages in the capital, announced Public Works Department Minister Parvesh Verma. The plan includes providing free property registry for Lal Dora areas. This move is expected to enhance infrastructure and amenities, aligning rural regions with urban standards.
The Delhi Master Plan 2041, detailing the urbanization of 48 villages in Delhi, is poised for imminent implementation, Public Works Department Minister Parvesh Verma revealed on Saturday.
Highlighting the initiative, Minister Verma announced that residents of properties within Lal Dora areas will gain free access to property registry services. This initiative aims to address longstanding disputes and facilitate legal ownership without financial strain.
Verma emphasized that the plan represents a transformative approach to development, aiming to elevate rural living standards by providing urban-level amenities including infrastructure, education, and healthcare.
