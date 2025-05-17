Devastation Across the Midwest: Tornadoes Leave a Trail of Destruction

Severe storms wreaked havoc over the Midwest and South, leaving at least 21 people dead, primarily in Kentucky. The devastation was marked by collapsed buildings and flipped cars, reminiscent of scenes previously witnessed in other regions.

In Kentucky, 14 fatalities were reported, and local officials anticipate an increase in the toll. Laurel County faced significant impact when a tornado struck, resulting in nine deaths. Many residents, like Chris Cromer, experienced the chaos firsthand and narrowly escaped harm.

The National Weather Service suspects a tornado but is yet to confirm. The tornado's destructive path extended to the London Corbin Airport, and the community faces a long road to recovery. Missouri also suffered casualties, and an overnight curfew was enforced in St Louis to manage safety post-storm.

(With inputs from agencies.)