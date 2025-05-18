E-Rickshaw Blaze Triggers Rescue in East Delhi
Six individuals were hospitalized in stable condition after an e-rickshaw caught fire in Farsh Bazar, east Delhi, early Sunday morning. The smoke from the fire spread to a nearby building, leading to the evacuation of residents. Quick response by DFS officials averted a major incident.
- Country:
- India
In the early hours of Sunday, chaos erupted in east Delhi when an e-rickshaw caught fire in the Farsh Bazar area. The incident, reported around 3:30 am by the Delhi Fire Service (DFS), led to a rapid movement of smoke to a nearby building, engulfing residents.
Six people, suffering from smoke inhalation, were swiftly rescued by the emergency services and transported to a local hospital. Officials have since confirmed that all of them are in stable condition, thanks to a timely intervention by DFS.
The incident sheds light on potential fire hazards associated with electric vehicles in urban areas. A thorough investigation is likely underway to determine the cause of the fire, to prevent future occurrences.
(With inputs from agencies.)