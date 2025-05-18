Left Menu

E-Rickshaw Blaze Triggers Rescue in East Delhi

Six individuals were hospitalized in stable condition after an e-rickshaw caught fire in Farsh Bazar, east Delhi, early Sunday morning. The smoke from the fire spread to a nearby building, leading to the evacuation of residents. Quick response by DFS officials averted a major incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2025 22:26 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 22:26 IST
E-Rickshaw Blaze Triggers Rescue in East Delhi
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In the early hours of Sunday, chaos erupted in east Delhi when an e-rickshaw caught fire in the Farsh Bazar area. The incident, reported around 3:30 am by the Delhi Fire Service (DFS), led to a rapid movement of smoke to a nearby building, engulfing residents.

Six people, suffering from smoke inhalation, were swiftly rescued by the emergency services and transported to a local hospital. Officials have since confirmed that all of them are in stable condition, thanks to a timely intervention by DFS.

The incident sheds light on potential fire hazards associated with electric vehicles in urban areas. A thorough investigation is likely underway to determine the cause of the fire, to prevent future occurrences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Panama's Prolonged Protests: Sovereignty and Social Security at Stake

Panama's Prolonged Protests: Sovereignty and Social Security at Stake

 Global
2
Trump Administration Permits Controversial Gun Device Sales

Trump Administration Permits Controversial Gun Device Sales

 Global
3
Microsoft's Role in Israeli Military Operations Revealed Amid Controversy

Microsoft's Role in Israeli Military Operations Revealed Amid Controversy

 United States
4
Jury Dismissed Amidst Laughter Allegations in Canadian Hockey Assault Trial

Jury Dismissed Amidst Laughter Allegations in Canadian Hockey Assault Trial

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Custom Diet Tips from AI: Fuzzy Variables Enhance Clarity and Nutritional Precision

Guiding Access and Control: WHO’s 2025 Blueprint for Controlled Medicines Policy

Embedded Tax and Trade Bias: Why VAT Exemptions Fail to Meet Equity Objectives

Balancing AI and Rigor: How LLMs Are Reshaping Evaluation Practices at Global Scale

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025