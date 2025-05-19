Left Menu

Tornado Turmoil: Kentucky and Missouri Face Devastation Again

In the wake of a series of severe tornadoes, residents in Kentucky and Missouri confront immense destruction and prepare for potential further storms. The weather system has left dozens dead and many without homes. With critical damage assessments underway, the impacted states are seeking federal disaster aid.

Updated: 19-05-2025 12:08 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 12:08 IST
Residents of Kentucky and Missouri are grappling with the aftermath of a series of tornadoes that left a trail of destruction across neighborhoods, killing more than two dozen people. As they're on high alert for more severe weather, communities are left to pick up the pieces amid the chaos.

Kentucky faced the brunt of the devastation, with hundreds of homes damaged and at least 19 fatalities, primarily in Laurel County. Meanwhile, meteorologists are predicting a continuation of severe weather conditions, including heavy rains and potential tornadoes.

As assessments begin and pleas for federal assistance are made, the impact stretches across the Midwest and South. Notably, staffing cuts at the National Weather Service have raised concerns over preparedness and response to such disasters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

