Inferno in Karachi: Mall Fire Leaves Destruction and Devastation

A devastating fire in Karachi's historic downtown has claimed six lives and destroyed a local shopping mall. Firefighters are working tirelessly to contain the inferno and prevent further destruction in the bustling business district.

The blaze began late Saturday night, engulfing Gul Plaza's ground floor before rapidly spreading to the upper levels. "When we arrived, the entire building was aflame," Rescue 1122 spokesperson Hassanul Haseeb Khan informed Reuters.

Emergency protocols have been activated, and authorities remain on high alert as parts of the structure are at risk of collapse, exacerbating the shopping mall's already catastrophic situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)