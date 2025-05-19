Tragic Rainfall Brings First Casualty of Season
A 35-year-old woman named Shashikala was killed when a rain-soaked wall collapsed on her. She is the first casualty of the rainfall season, with the city experiencing significant flooding after receiving 104 mm of rain within the last 24 hours. This incident highlights urban infrastructure challenges during heavy rains.
A 35-year-old woman lost her life in a tragic accident when a rain-saturated wall collapsed on her on Monday, according to local police reports.
The victim, identified as Shashikala, was employed in the private sector. Her death is the first related to this season's rains.
The city has been overwhelmed with approximately 104 mm of rainfall over the past 24 hours, resulting in flooding across several low-lying regions.
