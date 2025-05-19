Tragic Lightning Strikes Claim Lives in Jharkhand
Lightning strikes in Jharkhand's Garhwa and Hazaribag districts led to five deaths and six injuries. The Met Department had earlier warned of hailstorms and lightning. Last week's lightning also affected a CRPF team in Chaibasa during anti-Naxal operations.
In a tragic turn of events in Jharkhand, lightning strikes claimed the lives of five individuals, with six more suffering injuries. The incidents occurred across two districts—Garhwa and Hazaribag—leading to a state of alarm.
The Garhwa district reported three deaths, while Hazaribag accounted for two fatalities. These severe weather conditions underscore a previously issued alert for hailstorms and lightning by the Meteorological Department.
Adding to the urgency, a previous lightning strike during an anti-Naxal operation in Chaibasa resulted in the death of a 46-year-old CRPF officer, along with injuries to three others.
