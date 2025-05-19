Tragic Lightning Strikes Claim Lives in Jharkhand

In a tragic turn of events in Jharkhand, lightning strikes claimed the lives of five individuals, with six more suffering injuries. The incidents occurred across two districts—Garhwa and Hazaribag—leading to a state of alarm.

The Garhwa district reported three deaths, while Hazaribag accounted for two fatalities. These severe weather conditions underscore a previously issued alert for hailstorms and lightning by the Meteorological Department.

Adding to the urgency, a previous lightning strike during an anti-Naxal operation in Chaibasa resulted in the death of a 46-year-old CRPF officer, along with injuries to three others.

