Tragic Explosion Rocks Hazaribag: Couple Killed

A tragic explosion in Habibinagar, Hazaribag, claimed the lives of a couple on Wednesday, while another person sustained injuries, according to local police.

The explosion struck at approximately 4 pm, and its cause is yet to be determined. A forensic team has been dispatched to the location for further investigation.

The injured individual has been transported to Sadar Hospital in Hazaribag. SDPO, Sadar, Amit Kumar Anand confirmed the details to PTI after the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)