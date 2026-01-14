Left Menu

Tragic Explosion Rocks Hazaribag: Couple Killed

A deadly explosion in Habibinagar, Hazaribag, resulted in the deaths of a couple and left another person injured. The cause of the blast remains unknown, and forensic experts are investigating. The incident was reported at 4 pm, with emergency services responding swiftly to the scene.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hazaribag | Updated: 14-01-2026 18:14 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 18:14 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A tragic explosion in Habibinagar, Hazaribag, claimed the lives of a couple on Wednesday, while another person sustained injuries, according to local police.

The explosion struck at approximately 4 pm, and its cause is yet to be determined. A forensic team has been dispatched to the location for further investigation.

The injured individual has been transported to Sadar Hospital in Hazaribag. SDPO, Sadar, Amit Kumar Anand confirmed the details to PTI after the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

