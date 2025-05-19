Heavy Rains Trigger Orange Alert in Kerala
The India Meteorological Department issued an orange alert for six districts in Kerala due to heavy rains. Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod are affected. Yellow alerts are in place for other districts. The southwest monsoon is predicted to arrive earlier than usual.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for six districts in Kerala as heavy rain continues to affect the state. The alert, indicating very heavy rain, has been declared in Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod.
According to the IMD's recent assessment, a yellow alert signifying heavy rainfall has been sounded for several other districts including Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, and Palakkad.
The department also noted that the southwest monsoon is anticipated to reach Kerala on May 27, which is ahead of its typical onset date of June 1.
(With inputs from agencies.)
