Sniffing Out Success: Dogs Join the Fight Against Spotted Lanternfly

The spotted lanternfly, a pest notorious for damaging crops, has invaded the US East Coast and Midwest over the past decade. However, a new strategy has emerged to curb its population: dogs trained to sniff out the insect's egg masses.

According to Connie Hausman of Cleveland Metroparks, these keen-nosed canines have already discovered over 4,000 egg masses, preventing an explosive population surge of approximately 200,000 lanternflies. In one afternoon alone, the dogs located 1,100 egg masses at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo.

It's a specialized job, as only select dogs with rigorous training at Virginia Tech can undertake this task, marking a promising step in controlling the spread of these insects that hail from Asia.

