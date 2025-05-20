Sniffing Out Success: Dogs Join the Fight Against Spotted Lanternfly
The spotted lanternfly is an invasive pest damaging crops across the US. Researchers are employing trained dogs to detect and eliminate egg masses, slowing its spread. These dogs, working in places like Cleveland Metroparks, have uncovered thousands of egg masses, significantly reducing the pest population.
- Country:
- United States
The spotted lanternfly, a pest notorious for damaging crops, has invaded the US East Coast and Midwest over the past decade. However, a new strategy has emerged to curb its population: dogs trained to sniff out the insect's egg masses.
According to Connie Hausman of Cleveland Metroparks, these keen-nosed canines have already discovered over 4,000 egg masses, preventing an explosive population surge of approximately 200,000 lanternflies. In one afternoon alone, the dogs located 1,100 egg masses at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo.
It's a specialized job, as only select dogs with rigorous training at Virginia Tech can undertake this task, marking a promising step in controlling the spread of these insects that hail from Asia.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Uttarakhand Pushes Forward with Central Schemes in Agriculture and Rural Development
Philippines Challenges Chinese Vessel Over Unauthorized Research
Revolutionizing Farming: Microbiome-Powered Solutions for India's Agriculture
Dr. Jitendra Singh Urges ANRF to Help Medical Colleges Set Up Research Parks
Trump Halts Federal Funding for Pathogen Research