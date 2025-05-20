Left Menu

Sniffing Out Success: Dogs Join the Fight Against Spotted Lanternfly

The spotted lanternfly is an invasive pest damaging crops across the US. Researchers are employing trained dogs to detect and eliminate egg masses, slowing its spread. These dogs, working in places like Cleveland Metroparks, have uncovered thousands of egg masses, significantly reducing the pest population.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cleveland | Updated: 20-05-2025 08:44 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 08:44 IST
Sniffing Out Success: Dogs Join the Fight Against Spotted Lanternfly
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The spotted lanternfly, a pest notorious for damaging crops, has invaded the US East Coast and Midwest over the past decade. However, a new strategy has emerged to curb its population: dogs trained to sniff out the insect's egg masses.

According to Connie Hausman of Cleveland Metroparks, these keen-nosed canines have already discovered over 4,000 egg masses, preventing an explosive population surge of approximately 200,000 lanternflies. In one afternoon alone, the dogs located 1,100 egg masses at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo.

It's a specialized job, as only select dogs with rigorous training at Virginia Tech can undertake this task, marking a promising step in controlling the spread of these insects that hail from Asia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Portugal's Political Earthquake: A Surge in Populism

Portugal's Political Earthquake: A Surge in Populism

 Portugal
2
Portugal's Democratic Alliance Stands Firm on Governance

Portugal's Democratic Alliance Stands Firm on Governance

 Portugal
3
Milei's Libertarian Surge: Buenos Aires Votes for Freedom

Milei's Libertarian Surge: Buenos Aires Votes for Freedom

 Global
4
Dollar Downturn Amid Credit Downgrade and Trade Tensions

Dollar Downturn Amid Credit Downgrade and Trade Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How accurate are AI models in capturing Gen Z travel behavior?

New AI model boosts rail safety with real-time cyber and energy resilience

AI doesn’t think, but still shapes how we do

Digital infrastructure failures threaten Latin America's path to Industry 4.0 and 5.0

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025