Qualcomm Fuels India's Research Ambitions with Rs 90 Crore Investment

Qualcomm Technologies plans to invest Rs 90 crore in research programs in India with Anusandhan National Research Foundation over five years. The collaboration aims to enhance India's capabilities in AI, wireless, and computing technologies, reinforcing India's position as a global innovation hub.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-02-2026 20:29 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 20:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Qualcomm Technologies, a leader in chip manufacturing, has announced a major investment in India, pledging Rs 90 crore over the next five years. This strategic initiative aims to fund research programs identified with the Anusandhan National Research Foundation (ANRF), enhancing India's research capabilities in key technological domains.

According to a statement, the collaboration will target priority areas such as artificial intelligence systems, advanced wireless technologies, and next-generation computing. These sectors were chosen through ANRF's rigorous evaluation frameworks, ensuring alignment with national priorities.

Durga Malladi, Executive Vice President at Qualcomm Technologies, emphasized the importance of sustained investment, stating the partnership underscores Qualcomm's commitment to India's research ecosystem. Qualcomm India President Savi Soin added that India's talent and ambition position it to lead the next wave of global innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

