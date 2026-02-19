Qualcomm Fuels India's Research Ambitions with Rs 90 Crore Investment

Qualcomm Technologies, a leader in chip manufacturing, has announced a major investment in India, pledging Rs 90 crore over the next five years. This strategic initiative aims to fund research programs identified with the Anusandhan National Research Foundation (ANRF), enhancing India's research capabilities in key technological domains.

According to a statement, the collaboration will target priority areas such as artificial intelligence systems, advanced wireless technologies, and next-generation computing. These sectors were chosen through ANRF's rigorous evaluation frameworks, ensuring alignment with national priorities.

Durga Malladi, Executive Vice President at Qualcomm Technologies, emphasized the importance of sustained investment, stating the partnership underscores Qualcomm's commitment to India's research ecosystem. Qualcomm India President Savi Soin added that India's talent and ambition position it to lead the next wave of global innovation.

