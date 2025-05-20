Animals Defying Nature: Ecologically Irrelevant Intelligence

Did you know goldfish can learn to drive cars, or that bumblebees can pull strings? These tasks, while irrelevant in the wild, are critical to research on animal intelligence, sparking questions about the ecological relevance of such studies, argues a Melbourne-based scientist.

Research often focuses on the ecological relevancy of animal behavior. Yet, exploring tasks beyond innate capabilities reveals new insights into intelligence evolution and adaptability. Ecologically irrelevant tasks thus become a foundation for understanding animal and human cognitive advancements.

Biologically inspired technologies benefit from this research, using animal behavior and intelligence models to tackle computational challenges. As environmental changes persist, understanding animal adaptability to novel situations aids in developing responsive, bio-inspired technology.

(With inputs from agencies.)