Tribute to a Visionary: M R Srinivasan, Architect of India's Nuclear Future

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin paid tribute to the late M R Srinivasan, a distinguished nuclear scientist and former Chairman of the Atomic Energy Commission, recognizing his contributions to India's atomic energy endeavors. Srinivasan's journey in the nuclear sector began under the guidance of Dr. Homi J. Bhabha, a pioneer of India's nuclear landscape.

Chief Minister Stalin, in his message posted on 'X', honored Srinivasan as a 'nation builder', emphasizing his leadership in developing 18 nuclear power units that have fortified the country's energy self-reliance over the decades.

M R Srinivasan, who passed away at the age of 95 in Udhagamandalam, Tamil Nadu, will be remembered for his enduring legacy in driving India's nuclear energy program to greater heights.

(With inputs from agencies.)