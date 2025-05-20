IMD Issues 'Orange' Alert for Goa as Heavy Rains Loom

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) sounded an 'Orange' alert on Tuesday for Goa, anticipating heavy to very heavy rainfall. The warning comes as parts of the state have been experiencing pre-monsoon showers since Monday night.

The IMD's bulletin on Tuesday afternoon cautioned that severe rainfall, accompanied by a thunderstorm and wind speeds reaching between 50-60 km per hour, with gusts up to 70 km per hour, could occur in isolated areas of North and South Goa within the next 24 hours.

As Monday concluded, Sanguem taluka in South Goa recorded the most rainfall at 68.5 mm, while Quepem in the same district registered 40 mm. Other areas, including Canacona and Pernem, also reported significant precipitation, while the state capital Panaji noted a modest 2.4 mm.

