Delhi's Bold Solar Move: Subsidized Rooftop Revolution
Delhi's cabinet has approved a Rs 30,000 subsidy for 3 kW rooftop solar panel installations, alongside initiatives for pollution control. Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa mentioned additional funding support through bank tie-ups, allowing residents to save significant monthly expenses while addressing environmental concerns through sustainable energy solutions.
Delhi is taking a significant step towards sustainable energy, with the cabinet's recent approval of a Rs 30,000 subsidy for 3 kW rooftop solar panels.
Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa announced the initiative, which also includes procurement of litter machines, anti-smog guns, mechanical road sweepers, and water sprinklers to combat pollution.
Reinforcing the commitment to clean energy, the government plans to collaborate with banks to offer loan options, easing the financial burden on citizens and enabling them to save Rs 4,200 monthly on energy costs.
